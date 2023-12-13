  Apple Music Creators, You Will Soon Get Paid More If Your Music Is In Dolby Atmos  

   
  <
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Big news for Apple Music people! Apple's all-in on Dolby Atmos, and it looks like they're gonna give extra love to tracks mixed in this immersive format. 

 

Apple Music might start paying artists more if their songs have an Atmos version. 

 

The cool part? You don't even need to jam out to the Atmos mix for the artists to rake in the benefits, just having it available is enough.

 

Apple's got Atmos support on pretty much all its devices, including AirPods and the HomePod. 

 

Other big tech names like Amazon and Sonos are in on it too, with their own Atmos-ready speakers. And let's not forget the earbuds and headphones – spatial audio is becoming a huge deal there too.

 

This hasn't been officially announced by Apple yet, but it's totally on-brand with the way things are moving. Bloomberg just reported it, saying”Starting next year, the company plans to give added weighting to streams of songs that are mixed in Dolby Atmos technology, according to people with knowledge of matter.” 

 

Artists and studios are pumping out these spatial audio tracks non-stop, so it makes total sense for Apple to push Atmos into the limelight.

 

Dolby Atmos is changing the game in entertainment. Creatives can now put sounds exactly where they want in the speaker channels, making everything super realistic and immersive. 

 

Whether you're gaming, binge-watching your go-to series, or vibing to your latest music obsession, Dolby Atmos takes you to another level with its spatial sound. You can hear more and feel every bit of the action or the beat.

 

Meanwhile, Spotify's still not on the spatial audio train, and they're lagging on their promise for lossless streaming too. There's talk they might add these features in a pricier subscription tier. They've had a rough time lately, what with layoffs and their CFO leaving. Plus, they've been getting some flak for changing how they pay artists.

 

Apple might be seeing an opportunity in all this chaos. By making Atmos more attractive for artists, they could boost their rep with music creators and publishers. As for the listeners, Apple's still got some catching up to do to match Spotify's hype moments like Spotify Wrapped."

  
   
 
