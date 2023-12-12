The new Apple iOS version 17.2 just dropped for iPhones and it's got some great new stuff. First up, there's a cool new Journal app. With it, you can jot down your life's happenings. It's has prompts that use your phone's data to help you write. Think pics you've snapped, places you've been, or even your workout stats. It’s currently in beta, and while it's kinda basic, it's got this neat trick of suggesting what to write based on your "Moments." Apple teased this at WWDC in June. The Journal app is like a wellness buddy, nudging you to reflect on both the epic and everyday stuff in your life. Another cool new feature: iOS 17.2 lets you record spatial videos. Heard about it with the iPhone 15 launch, right? It's this 3D video thing using the main and ultrawide cameras. Spatial video will be viewable in the Photos app on the Vision Pro headset, out in 2024. More iOS 17.2 Features Apple updated the watchOS 10.2 for Series 9 and Ultra 2 with new Health app features and brought back swiping to change watch faces

Songs that you favorite in the ‌Apple Music‌ app are now automatically added to a Favorites playlist

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max Telephoto camera now focuses faster so you can capture small, faraway objects

Long press on chat bubbles in the Messages app to add a sticker response as an alternative to a tapback reaction

A new translation option is available for the action button, pressing it will make your iPhone translate spoken text

There are fresh Weather widgets and upgrades in the Messages app (like a quick catch-up button)

The iPhone 13 and 14 get a faster wireless charging boost without needing a MagSafe charger

So, if you've got an iPhone XS or later, or even the 2nd or 3rd gen iPhone SE, you can grab this update

Just hit up Settings, then General, Software Update, and you're golden. Might have to wait a bit if it's not there yet, but it's worth it!