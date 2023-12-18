Flipboard Is Joining The Fediverse. Find Out What That Means.

Flipboard is stepping up its game in the Fediverse. They're shaking things up by switching user accounts over to ActivityPub. What this means for us content creators on Flipboard is pretty rad: we get to be seen and interact with apps like Mastodon, Threads, Pixelfed, Nextcloud, and a bunch more.

So, what's the Fediverse anyway? It's a network of social media platforms that can communicate with each other, even though they’re independent platforms. everyone's doing their own thing on their platform like they always have, but now they can talk to each other across platforms.

Think of it like being at a massive virtual hangout where you can catch up with friends on different platforms.

Right now, Flipboard's content sharing is one-way, but they're working on syncing up stuff like likes and comments across different apps. That's gonna be a game-changer. They're saying this feature should be live by January.

Flipboard is testing this out with a select few accounts to start with.

We're talking big names like Fast Company, Semafor, Pitchfork, Refinery 29, The Root, SPIN, Smithsonian Magazine, Polygon, Digiday, LGBTQ Nation, Medium, AFAR Media, Kotaku, Frommer’s, ScienceAlert and The Verge,. It's like the VIP list of publishers, and it's just the beginning.

More from Spacelab

Threads Social Media Platform Has Joined The Fediverse

Find out more about Meta's innovative integration of Threads with the decentralized Fediverse.

Instagram Has A New Gen Ai Feature For Creators



There’s a new generative AI tool from Instagram that uses artificial intelligence to create backgrounds for Instagram Stories.

Meta Ai Audiobox Is Out. Your Vocal Identity Isn’t Safe.

Meta AI Audiobox does voice descriptions, sound effects, editing, and more. You can train it on your own voice.