Flipboard Is Joining The Fediverse. Find Out What That Means.

  
     
  By Spacelab  
  Flipboard is doing a big expansion into the Fediverse, using ActivityPub to become available across platforms like Mastodon, Pixelfed, and more. Find out why.  
     
 

Flipboard is stepping up its game in the Fediverse. They're shaking things up by switching user accounts over to ActivityPub. What this means for us content creators on Flipboard is pretty rad: we get to be seen and interact with apps like Mastodon, Threads, Pixelfed, Nextcloud, and a bunch more.

 

What Is The Fediverse?

So, what's the Fediverse anyway? It's a network of social media platforms that can communicate with each other, even though they’re independent platforms. everyone's doing their own thing on their platform like they always have, but now they can talk to each other across platforms. 

 

Think of it like being at a massive virtual hangout where you can catch up with friends on different platforms.

 

 

Right now, Flipboard's content sharing is one-way, but they're working on syncing up stuff like likes and comments across different apps. That's gonna be a game-changer. They're saying this feature should be live by January.

 

Flipboard is testing this out with a select few accounts to start with. 

 

We're talking big names like Fast Company, Semafor, Pitchfork, Refinery 29, The Root, SPIN, Smithsonian Magazine, Polygon, Digiday, LGBTQ Nation, Medium, AFAR Media, Kotaku, Frommer’s, ScienceAlert and The Verge,. It's like the VIP list of publishers, and it's just the beginning.

 

 

