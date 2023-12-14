Instagram Has A New Gen AI Feature For Creators

Instagram just dropped a dope new generative AI tool for creators in the United States!

Ahmad Al-Dahle is Meta’s lead for generative AI, and he posted on Threads to share that now you can switch up your pic backgrounds in Instagram Stories with just a prompt.

Hit the background editor on a pic and you get cool suggestions like ‘On a red carpet,’ ‘Being chased by dinosaurs,’ or ‘Surrounded by puppies.’ You can even cook up your own prompts for a unique twist. It's got a graphic of a person with a rectangle frame behind them.

Just tap that icon, and boom, your image background turns all checkered, kind of like what you see in PhotoShop. Then a text box pops up and it's like 'describe the backdrop you want...' and from there, you can go wild and add whatever you like.

Post a Story with this fresh background, and your buddies get a ‘Try it’ sticker with the prompt to join the fun.

Meta recently threw in 28 AI characters across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram for U.S. users, leveling up with Bing search and a smarter context window. Another new AI launch is Google Gemini.

