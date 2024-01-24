   
 
Spacelab
Elevenlabs Has New AI-Driven Voice Tech For You As A Creator

  
     
ElevenLabs, the AI voice startup co-founded by former Google and Palantir alumni has a creative approach to using AI for voice technology, speech synthesis and letting you do innovative things as a creator.

 

The ElevenLabs AI Dubbing tool, for instance, preserves the original speaker's emotions while translating audio and video into 29 languages, a feature embraced by leading content publishers and Fortune 500 companies.

 

What's exciting for creators is ElevenLabs' mastery in voice cloning and synthesis across multiple languages. This technology will seriously level up your  content creation by making it accessible in any language, breaking down barriers for creators and audiences alike. 

 

Imagine being able to dub your videos or sell your own cloned voice - these are just a few of the groundbreaking features ElevenLabs is set to roll out.

 

Looking forward, ElevenLabs is not just enhancing its existing tools but also creating new ones. Their upcoming Dubbing Studio workflow, for instance, will let you do professional-grade dubbing in multiple languages.

 

Perhaps the most exciting development for creators is the upcoming marketplace where users can monetize their AI-generated voices. This will open new avenues for you as a creator.

  
     
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
