  Facebook Never Stopped Believing In The Metaverse  

Just because investors forced Meta to change its focus to AI doesn’t mean that the Metaverse is off the table. Actually it’s just as important as eve to the future of the platform, and technology as a whole.

Which is a good thing, because in the future people will look back and realize that virtual reality is important and getting in early was a smart move.

The head of Meta's global business group, Nicola Mendelsohn, said it will take a “good decade” to reach the company's “fully realized vision.”

“We've been on a journey of over a decade, both with the work that we're doing in our Reality Labs and also in the work and the investments that we're making in AI,” she added.

She was taking part in a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

It’s worth considering that every good technology went through an easy hype cycle before retreating to the background as the tech industry chased the next shiny object.

Mobile phones, tablets, cloud computing, cryptocurrencies are all among a long list of technologies that were overhyped in the beginning before cementing themselves as important.

Don’t buy the hype, believe in the future.