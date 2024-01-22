Instagram Reels VS. TikTok - Who Wins? Find Out Why.

A recent report from Emplifi reveals a game-changer for advertisers: Instagram Reels are leading the pack, outshining every other video format including TikTok's branded videos and Facebook's video offerings. What's interesting is the performance of various video lengths on Instagram Reels. The longer videos (those over 90 seconds) are racking up more than twice the median views compared to TikTok videos. Instagram Reels Beat All Other Instagram Content Here's the headline: Instagram Reels are not just triumphing over other social platforms, they're also the reigning champions on Instagram itself. They're achieving six times the reach of Instagram Stories. Here's the headline: Instagram Reels are not just triumphing over other social platforms, they're also the reigning champions on Instagram itself. They're achieving six times the reach of Instagram Stories. But, despite this, brands seem to be playing it safe, posting Instagram Stories more frequently than Instagram Reels. From May to October 2023, the count of Stories from global brands was fivefold compared to Reels. Video lengths are pivotal on Instagram, less so on TikTok. Longer Instagram videos are pulling in significantly more views compared to their shorter counterparts, while TikTok's view counts stay fairly consistent regardless of length. For instance, lengthy Instagram Reels average 8,372 views, soaring above TikTok's 3,379 views. Emplifi's findings suggest a balanced brand presence on both Instagram and TikTok. However, the stark difference in views between Instagram Reels and TikTok videos likely stems from Instagram's strategy to promote Reels more aggressively. Instagram VS TikTok: Video Lengths Matter on Instagram, Not So Much on TikTok

On the Facebook front, Reels are also outperforming other video types, echoing the trend seen on Instagram. The last quarter of 2023 saw a spike in Facebook Live videos by brands, 1.5 times more than in the previous quarters, reflecting a growing consumer appetite for real-time, interactive content.

Longer Facebook Reels, just like on Instagram, are consistently achieving greater reach than shorter videos. When it comes to engagement, Facebook Reels are garnering over three times the median views compared to other video forms on the platform.

This data comes to us from Emplifi, a user engagement platform that helps clients reach users through a variety of means. They recently released a report on video performance data for branded Instagram Reels, Facebook Reels and videos, and TikTok content.