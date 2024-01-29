New iPhone Changes Are A Better User Experience, Whether Apple Likes It or Not

In a big shift for the tech giant, Apple has implemented big changes to its iOS software, App Store, and Safari browser across the European Union.

The changes will probably make life a little rougher for Apple, but will definitely improve the user experience for iPhone users in Europe.

It’s also quite possible that these changes might roll out in a more global setting in the future, including users in the USA.

This is a reluctant move by Apple as a response to the EU's Digital Markets Act, imposing stringent new rules on major technology firms from March onwards.

By allowing third-party app marketplaces and alternate in-app payment methods, along with all-in-one game streaming services, the iPhone is evolving into a more versatile and user-friendly device.

External companies can now create tap-to-pay applications, and it's simpler for users to select their preferred default browser, enhancing the overall user experience.