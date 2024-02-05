   
 
Google Bard AI Chatbot Is Upgraded to Gemini Pro

  
     
Google is upgrading its Bard chatbot to a Gemini Pro model, and it’s a big upgrade in AI chatbot technology.There are new, advanced features that enhance what the Bard AI chatbot can do.

 

The transformation of Bard into Google Gemini Pro brings more language capabilities globally, better image creation via Imagen 2. This is on top of recent changes on Google Lumiere AI video creation, Google Chrome AI upgrades, and is the first big upgrade since the introduction of Gemini AI.

 

When I last checked in with Gemini, Google was announcing its generalized multi modal intelligence network and talking about how it can handle input from images, audio video, 3-D models and more.


The new Google Gemini Pro updates include:

 

Global Launch: Google has upgraded Bard with the Gemini Pro model, enhancing AI chatbot technology significantly. This upgrade is now globally available, supporting over 40 languages, including various Indian languages, promoting inclusivity.

 

Image Integration: Gemini Pro introduces image integration via Google's text-to-image model, Imagen 2, allowing the creation of photorealistic images from text descriptions, adding a new dimension to AI interactions.

 

Safety Measures: Google has implemented safety measures like synthID watermarks on AI-generated images and stringent guidelines to prevent the creation of inappropriate content, emphasizing ethical AI use.

 

AI Tools Expansion: The update also introduces AI-driven tools like image effects and music effects, leveraging Google's AI models for creative applications. These tools also feature the synthID watermark for transparency.

 

Evolution of Bard: Since its release in March 2023, Bard has evolved from Lambda to Palm 2 and now Gemini Pro, reflecting rapid advancements in AI chatbots. Features like double-check enhance accuracy and user trust.

 

Google Assistant: Bard is now integrated with Google Assistant and available to younger users with content restrictions.

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
