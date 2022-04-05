A State of Trance 1000 is officially happening this weekend! Check out a lineup of great trance music on a Saturday night at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. It's happening this weekend!

The A State of Trance lineup includes Armin van Buuren, Cosmic Gate and more. Hit the A State of Trance 1000 lineup section below for a complete list of who’s performing.

A State of Trance 1000 tickets are on sale! They’re all General Admission tickets where price is based on where you want to seat (it’s reserved seating). Hit the A State of Trance tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

The festivities start at 5:00 PM PST and go until 11:00 PM.

A State Of Trance is Armin Van Buuren’s weekly radio show that plays almost all trance music. Often pronounced as ASOT for short, the show has been wildly popular over the years keeping Armin as a top trance DJ over the past twenty years.

The A State of Trance 1000 lineup and A State of Trance 1000 tickets are below!

A State Of Trance 1000 Media

A State Of Trance 1000 Next week we will unite with our Trance Family at ASOT1000 Los Angeles. ? Who will be there? Our hero @arminvanbuuren will be there, and he'll bring as much magic to the dance floor as he did at ASOT Mexico last November, if not more! Tickets: https://t.co/bXacyd6Ijg ? pic.twitter.com/iIe5C71dQJ — A State of Trance (@asot) April 2, 2022 A map of the A State Of Trance 1000 venue, Banc of California Stadium A State Of Trance 1000 will sound like this