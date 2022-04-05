     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2022 STORE        
 
 
 
 

 

   
A State Of Trance 1000
Start Date: April 9
End Date: April 9
Los Angeles, California, USA
 

A State of Trance 1000 is officially happening this weekend! Check out a lineup of great trance music on a Saturday night at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. It's happening this weekend!

 

The A State of Trance lineup includes Armin van Buuren, Cosmic Gate and more. Hit the A State of Trance 1000 lineup section below for a complete list of who’s performing.

 

A STATE OF TRANCE TICKETS

 

A State of Trance 1000 tickets are on sale! They’re all General Admission tickets where price is based on where you want to seat (it’s reserved seating). Hit the A State of Trance tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

 

The festivities start at 5:00 PM PST and go until 11:00 PM.

 

A State Of Trance is Armin Van Buuren’s weekly radio show that plays almost all trance music. Often pronounced as ASOT for short, the show has been wildly popular over the years keeping Armin as a top trance DJ over the past twenty years.

 

The A State of Trance 1000 lineup and A State of Trance 1000 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

A State of Trance 1000 tickets are on sale! They’re all General Admission tickets where price is based on where you want to seat (it’s reserved seating).

 

A STATE OF TRANCE TICKETS

 

 

 

A State Of Trance 1000 Media

 

A State Of Trance 1000

 

A State Of Trance 1000

 

 

 

 

A State Of Trance 1000 MAP

 

A map of the A State Of Trance 1000 venue, Banc of California Stadium

 

 

 

A State Of Trance 1000 will sound like this

 

 

 

 

 

A State Of Trance 1000 Lineup

 

A State Of Trance 1000 lineup

 

The A State Of Trance 1000 lineup! Armin van Buuren, Cosmic Gate and more.

 

A STATE OF TRANCE TICKETS

 
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2022! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2022. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     