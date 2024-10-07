ACL Fest 2024 is a major music festival in Austin, TX. It has a lineup of indie music, country, folk, rock and electronic music! ACL Fest happens in Zilker Park, and you'll find a diverse lineup on 9 stages with more than 125 performances over two weekends.

The expected ACL Fest 2024 dates are Oct. 4 - 6 and 11 - 13, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The festival is produced by Austin-based company C3 Presents, which also produces Chicago's Lollapalooza.

ACL Fest tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the ACL Fest 2024 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The ACL Fest lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the ACL Fest 2024 lineup section farther below to see a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

ACL Fest is an extension of the famous Austin City Limits show on public TV. tickets are hard to get in the run-up to the festival, and the lineup is always stellar.

The ACL Fest Late Night Shows provide a great chance to your favorite artists after the festival day is over in a more intimate, closer to the stage setting. There's also an Austin City Limits live stream every year.

You'll also find phone charging stations, the ACL Eats Food Court and plenty of selfie spaces. Austin City Limits isn't just a music festival, it's an experience and a state of mind. There's also the famous ACL Art Market & social community people can find solace in the Rock & Recycle Program.

The previous ACL Fest lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, ODESZA, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975, Hozier, Kali Chis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Noah Khan, Labrinth, Cigarettes after Sex, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Lil Yachty, Mt. Joy, Tove Lo, The Mars Volta, Above & Beyond, Death Grips, M83, Rina Sawayama, The Breeders and more.

