Lollapalooza 2024 happens all weekend long, and here's the story for the upcoming event: one show over four days, with lots of Aftershows events! Lollapalooza was created by Perry Farrel, who now works with producer C3 Presents to put on the festival.

The expected Lollapalooza 2024 dates are August 1 - 4, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The Lollapalooza location is Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.

The festival is produced by Austin-based company C3 Presents, which also produces ACL Fest.

Lollapalooza tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the the Lollapalooza 2024 tickets section farther below for details on ticket price and more.

Tickets give you access to over 170 performances, food and liquor vendors, sponsor areas, Kidzapalooza and more. Get into enhanced ticket levels like GA+, VIP and Platinum and your perks increase.

The Lollapalooza lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lollapalooza 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The Lollapalooza live stream happens every year, and is a great chance to check out performances if you're not at the festival.

There's a legendary Lollapalooza Aftershows series, in which artists from the festival do late-night shows at various nightclubs around downtown Chicago. If an artists you like does a Lolla Aftershow, you have a chance to experience them in a small-crowd audience of like-minded fans.

About 70 bands will perform on multiple stages in Grant Park. You can check out legendary Lollapalooza experiences like Chow Town or Kidzapalooza, and the lineup includes indie music, electronic music, alternative, hip hop and pop music, among other musical styles.

Lolla Cabanas are a great way for a group of people to level up their festival experience with exclusive views, free beverages & food, golf cart transport around the event and more.

Also check out Lollapalooza Berlin and Lollapalooza India for more of the Lollapalooza experience.

The previous Lollapalooza lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, Tomorrow X Together, Fred Again …, Noah Kahn, Louis The Child, PushaT, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Mt. Joy, Sofi Tukker, Portugal. The Man, Alan Walker, Young Gravy, Svdden Death, Beabadoobee and more.

The Lollapalooza 2024 lineup and Lollapalooza 2024 tickets are below!

Lollapalooza Livestream 2024



Come back here to watch the Lollapalooza live stream during the festival weekend.

The Lollapalooza schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.