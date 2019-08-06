     
 
Start Date: August 2
End Date: August 4
Loveland, Colorado
USA
 
 
 

ARISE Music Festival 2019 is a music and yoga festival with a lineup of electronic music, hip hop, reggae and alternative rock! Tickets are on sale!

 

The location at Sunrise Ranch between Roosevelt and Rocky Mountain National Forests offers an incredible setting to experience music, yoga and workshops.

 

The official ARISE Music Festival dates are August 2 - 4, 2019.

 

You can check out music on The Eagle Stage, The Electronic Stage and The StarBar; or head to The Yoga Zone for workshops. The Big Sunrise Dome offers talks, panels and workshops.

 

ARISE Music Festival lineup and ARISE Music Festival tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

ARISE Music Festival lineup

The ARISE Music Festival lineup for 2019 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want in the ARISE Music Festival lneup?
