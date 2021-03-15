The Abduction 2021 lineup has Diplo, Tchami, 4B, Dombresky, Habstrakt, Virtual Riot and Barely Alive and more. Hit the Abduction lineup farther below to see a complete list of who's performing.
It's an outdoor event that's 18+, so adults only. It's also 'no mask required', but there will be a temperature check. Doors open at 5:PM and the festival will run until 12:00 AM.
This isn't the only Insomniac Festival at this location, also check out the Skyline Music Festival that's happening in May.
Insomniac has released this statement to hype things up for Abduction 2021: "Reliable sources have concluded a massive alien invasion will occur April 10th with sights set on the Orlando area. Will they come in peace or come to probe is a question that remains unanswered…good luck human party people!!"