Start Date: April 10
End Date: April 10
Orlando, Florida, USA
Lot 54 at The Vanguard

 

Abduction 2021 is a new one day music Festival from Insmoniac Events! It's happening April 10th in Orlando in Lot 54 at The Vanguard.

 

Abduction 2021 tickets are currently on sale, but going fast. Hit the Abduction tickets section below for details & access to tickets.

 

The Abduction 2021 lineup has Diplo, Tchami, 4B, Dombresky, Habstrakt, Virtual Riot and Barely Alive and more. Hit the Abduction lineup farther below to see a complete list of who's performing.

 

It's an outdoor event that's 18+, so adults only. It's also 'no mask required', but there will be a temperature check. Doors open at 5:PM and the festival will run until 12:00 AM.

 

This isn't the only Insomniac Festival at this location, also check out the Skyline Music Festival that's happening in May.

 

Insomniac has released this statement to hype things up for Abduction 2021: "Reliable sources have concluded a massive alien invasion will occur April 10th with sights set on the Orlando area. Will they come in peace or come to probe is a question that remains unanswered…good luck human party people!!"

 

 

 

 

Abduction 2021 Media

 

 

Abduction 2021 preview video

 

 

Abduction 2021

 

Abduction Lineup 2021

 

FESTIVAL lineup 2021

 

The Abduction lineup for 2021! Diplo, Tchami, 4B, Dombresky, Habstrakt, Virtual Riot and Barely Alive top the lineup.

 

