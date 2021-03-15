Skyline Music Festival 2021

The festival is being created by Insomniac & Factory 93. It happens on the Friday & Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, the dates for that is May 28 - 29. The festival location is Orlando, Florida at Lot 54 at the Vanguard.
This isn't the only Insomniac Festival at this location, also check out the Abduction Music Festival that's happening in April. Lot 54 seems primed for festival action in 2021 & the pandemic era. It's over 4 acres in an open-air setting with contactless payement & pre-packaged bespoke bevrages. See the Media section below for a map of the lot.
There will also be glowing landscapes, large-scale murals and live graffiti to add to the vibes.
The Skyline Music Festival lineup for 2021! Blond:ish, Nicole Moudaber, Maceo Plex and The Martinez Brothers at the top the list of performers. Also performing are DJ Tennis, LEee Foss, Anabel Englund, DJ Minx, Cocodrills, Durante, Eli Escobar, Francesca Lombardo, Layla Benitez, Lucati, Monoky, Serge Devant, Sacha Robotti, Spencer Brown and Qrion.