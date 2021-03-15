Skyline Music Festival is a two-day festival dedicated to underground electronic music on Memorial Day Weekend.

The Skyline Music Festival 2021 lineup has Blond:ish, Nicole Moudaber, Maceo Plex and The Martinez Brothers at the top the list of performers. Hit the Skyline Music Festival lineup area farther below for a full list of who's performing.

Skyline Music Festival tickets are on sale! It's an 18+ event with tickets running from $40 - $115. Hit the Skyline Festival tickets section below for details & access to tickets.





The festival is being created by Insomniac & Factory 93. It happens on the Friday & Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, the dates for that is May 28 - 29. The festival location is Orlando, Florida at Lot 54 at the Vanguard.





This isn't the only Insomniac Festival at this location, also check out the Abduction Music Festival that's happening in April. Lot 54 seems primed for festival action in 2021 & the pandemic era. It's over 4 acres in an open-air setting with contactless payement & pre-packaged bespoke bevrages. See the Media section below for a map of the lot.

There will also be glowing landscapes, large-scale murals and live graffiti to add to the vibes.

The Skyline Music Festival 2021 lineup and Skyline Music Festival tickets are below!

Skyline Music Festival 2021 Media

The location map for The Vanguard, there's plenty of outdoors space for Skyline Music Festival