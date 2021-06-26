Bass Canyon 2021 has a lineup of non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox! Excision has partnered with The Gorge Amphitheatre and Live Nation to create the ultimate west coast bass music festival.
The previous Bass Canyon lineup would have had Excision, Illenium, Liquid Stranger, 12th Planet, Ganja White Night, LSDream, Spag Heddy, Subtronics, BTSM and more if the festival had happened. Hit the Bass Canyon lineup section below for a complete list of who would have performed.
Since Bass Canyon is a single-stage festival, you'll never find scheduling conflicts for overlapping acts. You'll also get the visual ride of gorgeous mountain views highlighted by lasers, lights and sound from The Paradox stage production.