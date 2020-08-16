BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL 2020 TICKETS GO ON SALE OCT. 4!

Beale Street Music Festival tickets for 2020 will go on sale on October 4th!

It's a sale for the general public, no special codes are required to buy tickets.They'll be available in limited supply, and the initial run of tickets for any festival are almost always the cheapest, so if you know that you're going in 2020, you'll want to get in on the first round of tickets to save money. Check back for updates! The announcement happened via Twitter.

What's different for BSMF this year though, is the location of the festival. Tom Lee Park is the place where it usually takes place, but it's undergoing renovations, so it's likely that the festival will have to happen somewhere else this year. The Beale Street Music Festival dates are May 1 - 3, 2020.

We also know that booking artists for Beale Street Music Festival 2020 has begun, via an annoucement on Twitter.

Beale Street Music Festival 2020 will feature a lineup of alternative rock, hip hop, indie rock and electronic music as part of the Memphis in May celebration! Dave Matthews Band, The Killers, Cardi B and Khalid headlined the last Beale Street Music Festival lineup.

