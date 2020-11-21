The first Benicassim 2020 lineup is out! Khalid, Armin Van Buuren, Vampire Weekend, Martin Garrix, The Libertines, Don Diablo, Foals, The Lumineers and more!

Benicassim Festival 2020 is Spain's international festival on the beach! It features a great lineup of both indie pop and indie rock alongside electronic music and DJ's!

The CONFIRMED 2020 Benicsssim dates are July 16 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Benicassim Festival website.

The last Benicassim Festival lineup had Leon, Lana Del Rey, Fatboy Slim and Vetusta Morla as headliners.

Benicàssim Festival wants you to create and express yourself through short-movie contests, dance, theater and sculpture contests.

