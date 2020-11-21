     
 
Benicàssim Festival 2020
Start Date: July 16
End Date: July 19
Benicāssim, Spain
Europe
 
 
 
 

The first Benicassim 2020 lineup is out! Khalid, Armin Van Buuren, Vampire Weekend, Martin Garrix, The Libertines, Don Diablo, Foals, The Lumineers and more!

 

Benicassim Festival 2020 is Spain's international festival on the beach! It features a great lineup of both indie pop and indie rock alongside electronic music and DJ's!

 

Check back for updates on when 2020 Benicassim tickets will go on sale! See the ticket sction below for details and access to tickets.

 

The CONFIRMED 2020 Benicsssim dates are July 16 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Benicassim Festival website.

 

The last Benicassim Festival lineup had Leon, Lana Del Rey, Fatboy Slim and Vetusta Morla as headliners.

 

Benicàssim Festival wants you to create and express yourself through short-movie contests, dance, theater and sculpture contests.

 

The Benicàssim Festival 2020 lineup and Benicàssim 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Benicàssim Festival tickets are on sale on Thursday, November 28 at 18:00.

 

BENICaSSIM Festival Lineup 2020

 

Benicàssim Festival Lineup

 

The Benicassim lineup for 2020!
