Beyond Wonderland 2020
 
YOU CAN STILL GET BEYOND WONDERLAND TICKETS!

Beyond Wonderland 2020 has house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

 

Beyond Wonderland 2020 tickets are still available! You can still get single-day or weekend General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets.

 

The Beyond Wonderland 2020 lineup by day is out: Friday has Dillon Francis, Adventure Club, Tiesto, and more! Saturday has Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Ferry Corsten, Mija, R3hab and more! See the complete Beyond Wonderland lineup farther below. The dates are March 20 - 21.

 

 

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more. Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.

 

The Beyond Wonderland 2020 lineup and Beyond Wonderland 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland tickets are on sale! Single-day or weekend General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets are available.

 

Hit the button below for details and access to tickets!

 

 

Tickets have different tiers to them, and each type type of ticket will go through a tier one release, tier two release, etc. Each tier comes with a rise in prices, so if you you know you're gonna go, it's best to buy as early as you can to save money.

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2020 Lineup


The Beyond Wonderland lineup by day for 2020! Alison Wonderland, Andrew Bayer, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Jack Beats, Markus Schulz, Loco Dice, R3hab and Mija to name a few. Also Dreamstate Presents, Bassrush Experience Factory 93 Experience, and Insomniac Records.

 

 

