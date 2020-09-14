     
 
Beyond Wonderland 2020
Start Date: March 20
End Date: March 22
San Bernardino, California, USA
 
 

Beyond Wonderland 2020 has house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench. Check back for updates on when 2020 Beyond Wonderland tickets will go on sale!

 

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival. The expected Beyond Wonderland dates are March 20 - 22, 2020, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates!

 

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

 

Also check out Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal, Holy Ship! Wrecked and EDC Las Vegas for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Beyond Wonderland 2020 lineup and Beyond Wonderland 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland tickets are not on sale. Check back for updates!

 

BUY TICKETS

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2020 Media

What are you gonna wear to Beyond Wonderland 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials!

 

 

You can connect with pure bliss at Beyond Wonderland 2020

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2020 will be like this

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2020 will have otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light

 

 

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes and The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival

 

 

Waiting for Beyond Wonderland 2020!

 

 

Check back for updates on when Beyond Wonderland 2020 tickets will go on sale!

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2020 is an electronic music festival with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2020 sCHEDULE

 

The Beyond Wonderland schedule will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2020 Lineup

The Beyond Wonderland lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want to see in the Beyond Wonderland lineup?

   
 
