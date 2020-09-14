Beyond Wonderland 2020 has house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench. Check back for updates on when 2020 Beyond Wonderland tickets will go on sale!

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival. The expected Beyond Wonderland dates are March 20 - 22, 2020, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates!

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

The Beyond Wonderland 2020 lineup and Beyond Wonderland 2020 tickets are below!

Beyond Wonderland 2020 Media

The Beyond Wonderland schedule will be posted here when it's announced