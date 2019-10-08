Boardmasters Festival 2019 offers the ultimate beach holiday with a lineup of electronic music, indie rock, alternative rock, indie folk, and indie pop!

Boardmasters tickets will go on sale tomorrow, October 9th!

It's a " laid back festival atmosphere designed to bring out the inner surfer in everyone," according to festival organizers.

The confirmed Boardmasters dates are August 7 - 11, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates.

They have a BUNCH of different stages including The Main Stage, Unleashed, Land of Saints Stage, The Point, The View, Keg & Pasty, The Net Loft, The Beach Bar, Corona Sunsets, Introducing Cornwall, and House of Marley.

Fistral Beach is there for pro surf competitions as well as skate & BMX competitions. Boardmasters afterparties offer a party after the party complete with shuttle service.

There's well being area complete with yoga, mindfulness and meditation mini-retreats. The "laid back" claim continues with massage, alternative therapy, luxury hot tub and sauna in the Boardmasters Spa.

The Boardmasters Festival 2019 lineup & Boardmasters Festival 2019 tickets are below!

Boardmasters Festival 2019 Community

