Boardmasters Festival 2019
Start Date: August 7
End Date: August 11
Cornwall, UK
Europe
 
 
 

Boardmasters Festival 2019 offers the ultimate beach holiday with a lineup of electronic music, indie rock, alternative rock, indie folk, and indie pop!

 

Boardmasters tickets will go on sale tomorrow, October 9th!

 

It's a " laid back festival atmosphere designed to bring out the inner surfer in everyone," according to festival organizers.

 

The confirmed Boardmasters dates are August 7 - 11, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates.

 

They have a BUNCH of different stages including The Main Stage, Unleashed, Land of Saints Stage, The Point, The View, Keg & Pasty, The Net Loft, The Beach Bar, Corona Sunsets, Introducing Cornwall, and House of Marley.

 

Fistral Beach is there for pro surf competitions as well as skate & BMX competitions. Boardmasters afterparties offer a party after the party complete with shuttle service.

 

There's well being area complete with yoga, mindfulness and meditation mini-retreats. The "laid back" claim continues with massage, alternative therapy, luxury hot tub and sauna in the Boardmasters Spa.

 

The Boardmasters Festival 2019 lineup & Boardmasters Festival 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Boardmasters Festival 2019 Media

Boardmasters Festival tickets are not on sale. Tickets will go on sale on October 9 at 10:00 AM.

 

 

 

 

 

Boardmasters Festival 2019 Lineup

Boardmasters Festival lineup

The Boardmasters Festival lineup has not been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want in the Boardmasters Festival lineup?
 
