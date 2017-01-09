Bonnaroo 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Bonnaroo features multiple stages with indie rock, electronic music, alternative, hip hop, americana, bluegrass, folk & reggae, among other musical styles. It's the playground of the cool kids and the hippies; at the same time, on the same field! It's set on a 700 acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee, and you can check out activities and places like The Grind, The Grove, The Arch, The Tower, The Fountain and the famous Bonnaroo Superjam. The Bonnaroo 2017 dates are June 8 - 11. The Bonnaroo 2017 lineup and Bonnaroo 2017 tickets are below!