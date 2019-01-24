Boston Calling 2019 features a lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop and alternative music at its new location on the Harvard Athletic Complex.

Single day tickets are now on sale! The day lineups are out, and Friday is Twenty One Pilots, Greta Van Fleet, Janelle Monáe and Lord Huron! Saturday gets Tame Impala, Odesza, Anderson.Paak, and Hozier! Sunday winds down wth Travis Scott, Logic, Brandi Carlile and Sheck Wes!

The Boston Calling 2019 dates for Spring are May 24 -26!

The Boston Calling 2019 lineup and Boston Calling tickets are below!

Boston Calling 2019 Tickets Boston Calling 2019 tickets are on sale! Single-day tickets just went on sale! General Admission, VIP and Platinum tickets are all available in single-day options! Weekend tickets are also available! BUY TICKETS

Boston Calling 2019 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Boston Calling updates for 2019 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >