Start Date: May 24
End Date: May 26
Boston, Massachusetts
USA
 
 
 

Boston Calling 2019 features a lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop and alternative music at its new location on the Harvard Athletic Complex.

 

Single day tickets are now on sale! The day lineups are out, and Friday is Twenty One Pilots, Greta Van Fleet, Janelle Monáe and Lord Huron! Saturday gets Tame Impala, Odesza, Anderson.Paak, and Hozier! Sunday winds down wth Travis Scott, Logic, Brandi Carlile and Sheck Wes!

 

The Boston Calling 2019 dates for Spring are May 24 -26!

 

The Boston Calling 2019 lineup and Boston Calling tickets are below!

 

 

 

Boston Calling 2019 tickets are on sale! Single-day tickets just went on sale! General Admission, VIP and Platinum tickets are all available in single-day options! Weekend tickets are also available!

 

This is what Boston Calling 2019 will be like

 

Boston Calling 2019 is going to be the 10th anniversary

 

 

 

Boston Calling 2019 Lineup

The 2019 Boston Calling lineup by day is out! Friday is Twenty One Pilots, Greta Van Fleet, Janelle Monáe and Lord Huron! Saturday gets Tame Impala, Odesza, Anderson.Paak, and Hozier! Sunday winds down wth Travis Scott, Logic, Brandi Carlile and Sheck Wes!

 

 

Who do you want to see in the Boston Calling lineup?
