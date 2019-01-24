Boston Calling 2019 features a lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop and alternative music at its new location on the Harvard Athletic Complex.
Single day tickets are now on sale! The day lineups are out, and Friday is Twenty One Pilots, Greta Van Fleet, Janelle Monáe and Lord Huron! Saturday gets Tame Impala, Odesza, Anderson.Paak, and Hozier! Sunday winds down wth Travis Scott, Logic, Brandi Carlile and Sheck Wes!
