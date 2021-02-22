Boston Calling 2021

Boston Calling for 2021 has been cancelled due to the pandemic. Read the full announcemnt in the Media section below.

The Boston 2021 Calling dates for Spring were May 28 - 30.

The Boston Calling experience would have had over 50 bands on multiple outdoor stages and an indoor arena. Contrary to its name, the Boston Calling Arena is an intimate performance space with musical & comedy performances.

The last Boston Calling lineup would have had Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jason Isbell, Run The Jewels, The 1975, Sharon Von Etten, Banks and Dinosaur Jr and more.

