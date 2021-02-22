     
 
Start Date: May 28
End Date: May 30
Boston, Massachusetts
USA
 
 

Boston Calling for 2021 has been cancelled due to the pandemic. Read the full announcemnt in the Media section below.

 

Boston Calling 2021 always has great indie rock, indie pop, hip hop and alternative music at its new location on the Harvard Athletic Complex. Check back for updates on the lineup & tickets!

 

Boston Calling 2021 tickets are not on sale. General Admission, VIP and Platinum tickets are usually available. Hit the ticket section below for details on Boston Calling tickets & refunds.

 

The Boston 2021 Calling dates for Spring were May 28 - 30.

 

The Boston Calling experience would have had over 50 bands on multiple outdoor stages and an indoor arena. Contrary to its name, the Boston Calling Arena is an intimate performance space with musical & comedy performances.

 

The last Boston Calling lineup would have had Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jason Isbell, Run The Jewels, The 1975, Sharon Von Etten, Banks and Dinosaur Jr and more.

 

The Boston Calling 2021 lineup and Boston Calling tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Boston Calling tickets are not on sale. You can either keep your ticket and use it for Boston Calling 2022 or get a refund. Here's more information:

 

The official Boston Calling 2021 dates are May 28 - 30

 

 

 

The last lineup would have had Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jason Isbell, Run The Jewels, The 1975, Sharon Von Etten, Banks and Dinosaur Jr and more if the festival had happened.

 

 

 

 
