Two names have been dropped for the Boston Calling 2020 lineup! Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline, look for 60+ artists to be announced in January!

Boston Calling 2020 tickets are now on sale! You can get weekend tickets in three different levels. Hit the ticket section below for details and access to tickets!

Boston Calling 2020 features a lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop and alternative music at its new location on the Harvard Athletic Complex!

The CONFIRMED 2020 Boston Calling dates for Spring are May 22 - 24! This has been confirmed on the Boston Calling website. The spring festival has always been on Memorial Day weekend.

The experience involves over 50 bands on multiple outdoor stages and an indoor arena. Contrary to its name, the Boston Calling Arena is an intimate performance space with musical & comedy performances. Check back for updates!

The last Boston Calling lineup included Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala and Travis Scott aas headliners. Twenty One Pilots, Greta Van Fleet, Tame Impala, Odesza, Travis Scott, Logic were also part the lineup.

The Boston Calling 2020 lineup and Boston Calling tickets are below!