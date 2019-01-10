BottleRock Festival 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

BottleRock Festival 2019 is a rock and indie music event held in Napa Valley. Check out a lineup of hip-hop, indie rock, alternative music, indie pop, electronic music & EDM and more!

The Bottlerock lineup is out! Imagine Dragons, Neil Young and Mumfords and Sons headline! Logic, Pharrel Williams, Santana, OneRepublic, Nathaniel Ratelif & The Night Sweats and Tash Sultana also top the lineup!

Single-day tickets are now on sale!

It's put on by Latitude 38 Entertainment for three days of sun, music, wine and beer! The BottleRock Festival dates are May 24 - 26, 2019. These are the official and confirmed festival dates.

The BottleRock Festival 2019 lineup and BottleRock Festival 2019 tickets are below!

BottleRock Festival 2019 will have a lineup of hip-hop, indie rock, alternative music, indie pop, electronic music & EDM, indie rock and more. The BottleRock Festival is centered around Napa wine culture, which is a big part of the weekend

