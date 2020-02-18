     
 
BottleRock Festival 2020
 
BottleRock Festival 2020 has 80+ bands on multiple stages with great sight lines. What's more, there's a lot of gourmet food from Napa Valley chefs as well as chef performances on the culinary stage. Bottlerock wouldn't be bringing the bottle without wine cabanas to drink plenty of wine, plus there's also places to get craft beer and specialty cocktails! The dates are May 22 - 24.

 

The BottleRock Festival 2020 lineup by day is out! Friday has Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Foals, and Digable Planets! Saturday has Stevie Nicks, Khalid, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men, Eric B and Rakim, Devotchka and more! Sunday winds things down with Dave Matthews Band, Anderson.Paak, Zedd, The Avett Brothers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Silverado Pickups and more!

 

 

You can also revitalize and rejuvenate at the Bottlerock Spa, get down at the Silent Disco, as well as check out art from featured artists. It's put on by Latitude 38 Entertainment for three days of sun, music, wine and beer!

 

BottleRock Festival Lineup 2020


BottleRock Festival Lineup

 

The BottleRock Festival lineup for 2020! Friday has Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Foals, and Digable Planets! Saturday has Stevie Nicks, Khalid, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men, Eric B and Rakim, Devotchka and more! Sunday winds things down with Dave Matthews Band, Anderson.Paak, Zedd, The Avett Brothers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Silverado Pickups and more!

 

 

BottleRock Festival Aftershows Lineup

 

The BottleRock Festival 2020 Aftershows lineup is out! Jimmy Eat World, Amos Lee, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Mandolin Orange, Blondie and more.

 

 

