BottleRock 2021 has 80+ bands on multiple stages with great sight lines! It's a rock and indie music event held in Napa Valley with music stages and a culinary stage. The location is usually the Napa Valley Expo. If you're anywhere near California at this time of the year, or willing to travel, BottleRock Festival is a great event to check out.

BottleRock 2021 tickets are not on sale yet. Get details and access to passes in the BottleRock tickets section below.

The official Bottlerock 2021 dates are May 28 - 30. This has been verified on the BottleRock Festival website.

BottleRock has a lot of gourmet food from Napa Valley chefs as well as chef performances on the culinary stage. Bottlerock wouldn't be bringing the bottle without wine cabanas to drink plenty of Napa wine, plus there's also places to get craft beer and specialty cocktails!

The previous BottleRock lineup would have had Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson.Paak and more, if the event had happened.

The BottleRock food lineup has options for food, wine, craft beer, bourbon bar and craft cocktails. Bottlerock isn't just a music festival, it's wine, food and everything that goes along with that.

You can also revitalize and rejuvenate at the Bottlerock Spa, get down at the Silent Disco, as well as check out art from featured artists.

This festival is created by the same people who bring us the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival for three days of sun, music, wine and beer!

The BottleRock Festival 2021 lineup and BottleRock Festival 2021 tickets are below!

Watch the Bottlerock 2021 live stream right here

BottleRock Festival 2021 Media

The 2021 BottleRock dates are May 28 - 30

BottleRock day three highlight video BottleRock day two highlight video BottleRock Napa day one highlight video BottleRock Festival 2021 will have a lot of gourmet food from Napa Valley chefs as well as chef performances on the culinary stage The BottleRock food lineup has lots of options At Bottlerock 2021 you can go to wine cabanas to drink plenty of wine, plus there will also be places to get craft beer and specialty cocktails