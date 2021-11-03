BottleRock Festival 2021

BottleRock 2021 has 80+ bands on multiple stages with great sight lines! It's a rock and indie music event held in Napa Valley with music stages and a culinary stage. The location is usually the Napa Valley Expo. If you're anywhere near California at this time of the year, or willing to travel, BottleRock Festival is a great event to check out.
BottleRock has a lot of gourmet food from Napa Valley chefs as well as chef performances on the culinary stage. Bottlerock wouldn't be bringing the bottle without wine cabanas to drink plenty of Napa wine, plus there's also places to get craft beer and specialty cocktails!
The previous BottleRock lineup would have had Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson.Paak and more, if the event had happened.
The BottleRock food lineup has options for food, wine, craft beer, bourbon bar and craft cocktails. Bottlerock isn't just a music festival, it's wine, food and everything that goes along with that.
You can also revitalize and rejuvenate at the Bottlerock Spa, get down at the Silent Disco, as well as check out art from featured artists.
BottleRock Festival tickets are not on sale yet for 2021. BottleRock passes are usually available as day tickets in General Admission and VIP passes, or weekend tickets in General Admission, VIP, Platinum and Skydeck passes.
The BottleRock 2021 lineup hasn't been announced yet, although Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks are all confirmed headliners. A fulll BottleRock lineup will be announced at a later date.
