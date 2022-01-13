The BottleRock Festival lineup is out! Metallica, Pink, twenty on pilots and Luke Combs headline! The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pit Bull, Greta Van Fleet, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CHVRCHES, Spoon, Banks, Michael Franti and Spearhead, and Silversun Pickups all top the list of what might the deepest Bottlerock lineup in years. Hit the BottleRock Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing on what day.

BottleRock 2022 ticket go on sale Tuesday, January 11th at 10:00 AM PST. Weekend tickets are usually available as General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus Skydeck and Platinum passes. Tickets for three individual days are likely to be available later this year when the daily lineups are released. Get details and access to passes in the BottleRock Festival tickets section below. Check back for updates!

BottleRock 2022 has more than 80 musicians with fantastic sightlines on several levels! It's a rock & indie music festival in Napa Valley with music stages and a culinary stage. Typically, the venue is the Napa Valley Expo. BottleRock Festival is a great event to check out in late spring for 2022, whether you are anywhere around California or able to drive there.

The official Bottlerock 2022 dates are May 27 - 29. This has been verified on the BottleRock Festival website.

BottleRock has gourmet food from Napa chefs and live culinary performances. Also check out wine cabanas to drink plenty of Napa wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails! It isn't just a music festival, it's wine, food and everything that goes along with that.

The previous BottleRock lineup had Chris Stapleton, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, G-Eazy, Myley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Brandi Carlile, Run /The Jewels, Cage The Elephant, James Murphy DJ set, Portugal. The Man, Black Pumas and more.

You can also revitalize and rejuvenate at the Bottlerock Spa, get down at the Silent Disco, as well as check out art from featured artists.

This festival is created by the same people who bring us the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival for three days of sun, music, wine and beer!

The BottleRock Festival 2022 lineup and BottleRock Festival 2022 tickets are below!

BottleRock Festival Tickets 2022 BottleRock Festival tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 11th at 10:00 AM PST. Weekend tickets are usually available as General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus Skydeck and Platinum passes. Tickets for three individual days are likely to be available later this year when the daily lineups are released. BottleRock Tickets 2022 Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets: BOTTLEROCK FESTIVAL TICKETS

BottleRock Festival 2022 Media

What are you gonna wear to BottleRock 2022? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Check the status of BottleRock 2022 tickets SEE TICKETS > BottleRock 2022 can be the time of your life Bottlerock Festival 2022 is a chance for you to get your festfam together BottleRock Festival 2022 will be fun The 2022 BottleRock dates are May 27 - 29 <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> Bottlerock Festival 2022 will be like this <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> BottleRock day three highlight video BottleRock day two highlight video BottleRock Napa day one highlight video BottleRock Festival 2022 will have a lot of gourmet food from Napa Valley chefs as well as chef performances on the culinary stage At Bottlerock 2022 you can go to wine cabanas to drink plenty of wine, plus there will also be places to get craft beer and specialty cocktails

BottleRock Festival Schedule 2022

The BottleRock schedule will be posted here when it's announced.