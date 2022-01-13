The BottleRock Festival lineup is out! Metallica, Pink, twenty on pilots and Luke Combs headline! The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pit Bull, Greta Van Fleet, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CHVRCHES, Spoon, Banks, Michael Franti and Spearhead, and Silversun Pickups all top the list of what might the deepest Bottlerock lineup in years. Hit the BottleRock Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing on what day.
BottleRock 2022 ticket go on sale Tuesday, January 11th at 10:00 AM PST. Weekend tickets are usually available as General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus Skydeck and Platinum passes. Tickets for three individual days are likely to be available later this year when the daily lineups are released. Get details and access to passes in the BottleRock Festival tickets section below. Check back for updates!
BottleRock 2022 has more than 80 musicians with fantastic sightlines on several levels! It's a rock & indie music festival in Napa Valley with music stages and a culinary stage. Typically, the venue is the Napa Valley Expo. BottleRock Festival is a great event to check out in late spring for 2022, whether you are anywhere around California or able to drive there.
BottleRock has gourmet food from Napa chefs and live culinary performances. Also check out wine cabanas to drink plenty of Napa wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails! It isn't just a music festival, it's wine, food and everything that goes along with that.
The previous BottleRock lineup had Chris Stapleton, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, G-Eazy, Myley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Brandi Carlile, Run /The Jewels, Cage The Elephant, James Murphy DJ set, Portugal. The Man, Black Pumas and more.
You can also revitalize and rejuvenate at the Bottlerock Spa, get down at the Silent Disco, as well as check out art from featured artists.
