Start Date: May 26
End Date: May 28
Napa Valley, California
USA
 

BottleRock 2023 has more than 80 musicians in its lineup with fantastic sightlines on several levels! It's a rock & indie music festival in Napa Valley with music stages and a culinary stage. BottleRock Festival 2023 is a great event to check out in late spring, whether you are anywhere around California or are able to drive there. Tickets can be tough to get but worth it in terms of quality of experience.

 

The BottleRock Festival lineup is out! Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran headline! Lil Nas X, The Smashing Pumpkins, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Champ, Sheryl Crow Tove Lo, Phantogram and more. Hit the BottleRock Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

BottleRock 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the BottleRock Festival  tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

The Bottlerock 2023 dates are May 26 - 28. This has been verified on the the BottleRock website.

 

BottleRock has gourmet food from Napa chefs and live culinary performances. Also check out wine cabanas to drink plenty of Napa wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails! It isn't just a music festival, it's wine, food and everything that goes along with that.

 

The previous BottleRock Festival lineup had Metallica, Pink, twenty one pilots, Luke Combs, The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pit Bull, Greta Van Fleet, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CHVRCHES, Spoon, Banks, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Silversun Pickups and more.

 

This festival is created by the same people who bring us the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival for three days of sun, music, wine and beer!

 

The BottleRock Festival 2023 lineup and BottleRock Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

BottleRock Festival Lineup 2023


BottleRock Festival Lineup

The BottleRock Festival lineup announcement for 2023! Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran headline! Lil Nas X, The Smashing Pumpkins, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Champ, Sheryl Crow Tove Lo, Phantogram and more.

 

 

The last BottleRock Festival lineup had Metallica, Pink, twenty on pilots and Luke Combs headline! The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pit Bull, Greta Van Fleet, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CHVRCHES, Spoon, Banks, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Silversun Pickups and more.

