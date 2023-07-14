There’s Breakaway Festivals in Charlotte (two of them), Kansas City, Grand Rapids, Columbus, Boston and San Francisco.
The Breakaway Music Festival location is Azura Amphitheater, an open-air performance venue located in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
It’s part of the Kansas City Metropolitan Area. It has a capacity of 18,000 people, including approximately 3,100 reserved seats and multiple open-air suites.
And there’s more to Breakaway Music Festival than just the music — you can explore food and beverage vendors offering that range from gourmet to festival favorites. Also check out art installations, interactive exhibits, and vendor markets.