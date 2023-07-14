Breakaway Music Festival Kansas City has earned a reputation for showcasing a blend of genres like Tropical House, Future Bass, Dubstep, Glitch Hop, Trap Music, Drum and Bass, Dub, Hip-Hop, Pop, and more. The Breakaway Music Festival Kansas City 2023 lineup is set to showcase two days of great music.

The Breakaway Music Festival Kansas City 2023 dates are July 14 - 15, located at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Breakaway Music Festival Kansas City 2023 tickets come in a variety of prices. Hit the Breakaway Music Festival Kansas City tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Breakaway MusicFestival Kansas City lineup Zedd, GRiZ, Gryffin, RL Grime, Hippie Sabotage, Liquid Stranger, Audien, Luci and more. Hit the Breakaway MusicFestival Kansas City 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

There’s Breakaway Festivals in Charlotte (two of them), Kansas City, Grand Rapids, Columbus, Boston and San Francisco.

The Breakaway Music Festival location is Azura Amphitheater, an open-air performance venue located in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

It’s part of the Kansas City Metropolitan Area. It has a capacity of 18,000 people, including approximately 3,100 reserved seats and multiple open-air suites.

And there’s more to Breakaway Music Festival than just the music — you can explore food and beverage vendors offering that range from gourmet to festival favorites. Also check out art installations, interactive exhibits, and vendor markets.

The Breakaway MusicFestival Kansas City 2023 lineup and Breakaway MusicFestival Kansas City 2023 tickets are below!

Breakaway Music Festival Kansas City 2023 Media

Breakaway Music Festival 2023 map Breakaway Music Festival 2023 Breakaway Music Festival 2023 Breakaway Music Festival 2023 Breakaway Music Festival Kansas City 2023 will be like this

Breakaway Music Festival Kansas City schedule of set times

Breakaway Music Festival Kansas City Silent Disco schedule of set times