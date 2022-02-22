BUKU Music Festival 2022 is a New Orleans-based show/festival at Mardi Gras World, offering a lineup EDM, hip-hop and indie rock. The festival calls itself a "Vibrant music and art festival meets underground warehouse party celebrating the progressive subculture of New Orleans." Sounds wild.

Buku Music Festival 2022 tickets are on sale. Hit the Buku Music Festival tickets section farther below for details and access to tickets.

The Buku Music Festival lineup has Tame Impala, Tyler The Creator, $uicide Boy$, Alison Wonderland, 100 Gets, Amelie Lens, Liquid Stranger, Baby Keep, Porter Robinson, Kali Uchis, Rezz, Lane 8, Tripple Red, SVDDEN DEATH and more top the lineup. Hit the Buku Music Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

The official Buku Music Festival dates are March 25 - 26. This has been confirmed on the Buku Music Festival website.

Normally, you can check out six different stages: Power Plant, Float Den, Ballroom, Back Alley, Front Porch, or climb aboard the VIP S.S. Buku! You could hit New Orleans for Mardi Gras, and stay in a hotel until the BUKU Music + Art Project happens ... just sayin.'

You can check out the BUKU 2022 Graffiti Wall or BUKulture with street performers, musicians, all kinds of artists & interactive exhibits remixing culture and interacting with each other. You can get #TOOBUKU with great New Orleans food.

The last Buku Music Festival lineup had Megan Thee Stallion, Illenium, Machine Gun Kelley, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, Jamie XX Pohh Shiesty, Chris Lake and more.

Buku Music Festival 2022 lineup and Buku Music Festival 2022 tickets are below!

Buku Music Festival 2022 Media

What are you gonna wear to BUKU Music Festival 2022? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Check the status of BUKU Music Festival 2022 tickets SEE TICKETS > Check the status of the BUKU Music Festival lineup SEE LINEUP > BUKU Music Festival 2022 vibes BUKU Music Festival 2022 will be like this Check the status of the BUKU Music Festival 2022 lineup SEE LINEUP > BUKU Music Festival 2022 will offer incredible scenes like this as a backdrop to an incredible music experience BUKU Music Festival This is what the Buku 2022 vibes will be like You can check out many stages at Buku Music Festival 2022: Power Plant, Float Den, Ballroom, Back Alley, Front Porch and the VIP S.S. Buku

The Buku Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.