Buku Music Festival 2022
Start Date: March 25
End Date: March 26
New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
 

BUKU Music Festival 2022 is a New Orleans-based show/festival at Mardi Gras World, offering a lineup EDM, hip-hop and indie rock. The festival calls itself a "Vibrant music and art festival meets underground warehouse party celebrating the progressive subculture of New Orleans." Sounds wild.

 

Buku Music Festival 2022 tickets are on sale. Hit the Buku Music Festival tickets section farther below for details and access to tickets.

 

The Buku Music Festival lineup has Tame Impala, Tyler The Creator, $uicide Boy$, Alison Wonderland, 100 Gets, Amelie Lens, Liquid Stranger, Baby Keep, Porter Robinson, Kali Uchis, Rezz, Lane 8, Tripple Red, SVDDEN DEATH and more top the lineup. Hit the Buku Music Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

 

The official Buku Music Festival dates are March 25 - 26. This has been confirmed on the Buku Music Festival website.

 

Normally, you can check out six different stages: Power Plant, Float Den, Ballroom, Back Alley, Front Porch, or climb aboard the VIP S.S. Buku! You could hit New Orleans for Mardi Gras, and stay in a hotel until the BUKU Music + Art Project happens ... just sayin.'

 

You can check out the BUKU 2022 Graffiti Wall or BUKulture with street performers, musicians, all kinds of artists & interactive exhibits remixing culture and interacting with each other. You can get #TOOBUKU with great New Orleans food.

 

The last Buku Music Festival lineup had Megan Thee Stallion, Illenium, Machine Gun Kelley, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, Jamie XX Pohh Shiesty, Chris Lake and more.

 

Buku Music Festival 2022 lineup and Buku Music Festival 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Buku Music Festival tickets are on sale.At last check, GA tickets are 80% sold, GA Plus tickets are 100% sold, VIP are 95% sold and TOO BUKU are 100% sold.

 

Check back for details on prices and access to tickets!

 

 

The Buku Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Buku Music Festival 2022 lineup

 

 

Check back for details on prices and access to tickets!

 

The previous BUKU Music Festival lineup had Megan Thee Stallion, Illenium, Machine Gun Kelley, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, Jamie XX Pohh Shiesty, Chris Lake and more.

 
   
 
 
     

 


 

 

  
 
2022        
         
 
     