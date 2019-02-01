     
 
Bunbury Music Festival 2019
Start Date: May 31
End Date: June 2
Cincinnati, Ohio
USA
 
 
 

The Bunbury Music Festival 2019 in Cincinnati features a lineup of alternative music, hip-hop, EDM and indie music. It's a tribute to unsigned bands and the indie scene with bands from the U.S. and abroad for three days in the sun with great emerging music!

 

The Bunbury Music Festival lineup is out! Fall Out Boy, Greta Van Fleet, The 1975, Girl Talk and Run The Jewels all headline! NF, Machine Gun Kelly, AWOLNATION, Stone Temple Pilots, Sublime with Rome, Dashboard Confessional, Clutch and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong also top the lineup!

 

Bunbury Music Festival tickets are currently on sale!

 

The Bunbury Music Festival dates are May 31 - June 2, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates. The Bunbury Music Festival 2019 lineup and Bunbury Music Festival 2019 tickets are on sale below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bunbury Music Festival 2019 Lineup

Bunbury Music Festival 2019
The Bunbury Music Festival lineup for 2019! Fall Out Boy, Greta Van Fleet, The 1975, Girl Talk and Run The Jewels all headline! NF, Machine Gun Kelly, AWOLNATION, Stone Temple Pilots, Sublime with Rome, Dashboard Confessional, Clutch and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong also top the lineup!

 

Who do you want to see in the Bunbury Music Festival lineup?
