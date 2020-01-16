Bunbury Music Festival 2020 in Cincinnati features a lineup of alternative music, hip-hop, EDM and indie music. It's a tribute to unsigned bands and the indie scene with bands from the U.S. and abroad for three days in the sun with great emerging music! Check back for updates on the lineup.
The last Bunbury Music Festival lineup included Fall Out Boy, Greta Van Fleet, The 1975, Stone Temple Pilots, Sublime With Rome, Girl Talk, NF, Machine Gun Kelly, Jeremy Zucker, Run The Jewels and more!
Tickets have different tiers to them, and each type type of ticket will go through a tier one release, tier two release, etc. Each tier comes with a rise in prices, so if you you know you're gonna go, it's best to buy as early as you can to save money.
The Bunbury Music Festival lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet, but the lineup announce party date has been set! It's January 30 at the Woodward Theatre. Then we'll all know the lineup. Until then, keep coming back for more Hive Hints!