     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
ABOUT   SUBMIT   CONTACT   ADVERTISE
   MEDIA KIT   STORE
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2019 2020 SHOP      
 
     
   
Bunbury Music Festival 2020
Start Date: June 5
End Date: June 7
Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
 
 

Bunbury Hive Hints have started! Hit the Media section below to see all of the Hive Hints so far.

 

The Bunbury Music Festival 2020 lineup announce party has been announced: it's Jan. 30th at the Woodward Theatre. Then we'll all know the lineup. Until then, keep coming back for more Hive Hints!

 

Bunbury Music Festival 2020 tickets are on sale! They're available as General Admission, VIP and Ultimate VIP tickets as weekend passes. Hit the ticket section below for details and access to Bunbury Music Festival tickets.

 

Bunbury Music Festival 2020 in Cincinnati features a lineup of alternative music, hip-hop, EDM and indie music. It's a tribute to unsigned bands and the indie scene with bands from the U.S. and abroad for three days in the sun with great emerging music! Check back for updates on the lineup.

 

The Bunbury Music Festival 2020 dates are June 5 - 7. This has been confirmed on the Bunbury Music Festival website.

 

The last Bunbury Music Festival lineup included Fall Out Boy, Greta Van Fleet, The 1975, Stone Temple Pilots, Sublime With Rome, Girl Talk, NF, Machine Gun Kelly, Jeremy Zucker, Run The Jewels and more!

 

Learn more about the Bunbury Music Festival experience, including opening and closing times, ATMs & accessibility, lodging (urban festival so no camping), parking and more

 

The Bunbury Music Festival 2020 lineup and Bunbury Music Festival 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Bunbury Music Festival tickets are on sale! They're available as General Admission, VIP and Ultimate VIP tickets as weekend passes.


 

BUY TICKETS

 

 

Tickets have different tiers to them, and each type type of ticket will go through a tier one release, tier two release, etc. Each tier comes with a rise in prices, so if you you know you're gonna go, it's best to buy as early as you can to save money.

 

 

 

 

Bunbury Music Festival 2020 Media

 

 

What are you gonna wear to your next event? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Bunbury Music Fesival 2020

 

Bunbury Music Fesival Hive Hint # 2

 

 

Bunbury Music Fesival 2020

 

Bunbury Music Fesival Hive Hint # 2

 

 

Bunbury Music Fesival dates

 

The Bunbury Music Festival 2020 lineup announcement! SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

We've partnered with Stay22 to help you find an Airbnb or hotel! Click on the icons to browse places to stay, then click through to see more details.

 

 

 

Bunbury Music Festival 2020 will be like this

 

 

 

 

 

Bunbury Music Festival is a chance for you to get your festfam together GET STARTED >

 

 

Bunbury Music Fesival dates

 

The Bunbury Music Fesival dates are confirmed! June 5 - 7, 2020

 

 

 

Bunbury Music Festival 2020 is a tribute to unsigned bands and the indie scene with bands from the U.S. and abroad for three days in the sun with great emerging music

 

 

 

Bunbury Music Festival in Cincinnati features a lineup of alternative music, hip-hop, EDM and indie music

 

 

 

Check back for updates on the Bunbury Music Festival 2020 lineup! SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

 

Bunbury Music Festival Lineup 2020

 


 

The Bunbury Music Festival lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet, but the lineup announce party date has been set! It's January 30 at the Woodward Theatre. Then we'll all know the lineup. Until then, keep coming back for more Hive Hints!

 

Check back for updates!

 

 

BUY TICKETS
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2020. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     