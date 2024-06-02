CORE Festival is a two-day festival that combines Electronic Music and Rock. It’s essentially a combination of Tomorrowland (which is produced by the same group, and Rock Werchter Festival. CORE Festival 2024 tickets are always in demand.





The expected CORE Festival 2024 dates are May 25 - 26, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, ao check back for updates.

The CORE Festival is located at Osseghem Park In Brussels, Belgium.

CORE Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of options. Hit the CORE Festival tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The CORE Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the CORE Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's perfoming. Check back for updates.

The previous CORE Festival lineup had Angèle, Moderat, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge, alt-J, Pusha T, Goldband, Masego, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Channel Tres, The Blessed Madonna, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, KOKOROKO, JPEGMAFIA and more.

The festival starts at 12:00 and ends at 01:00, both on Saturday and Sunday. The entrance closes at 00:00.

The CORE Festival lineup and CORE Festival tickets are below!



The festival happens at Osseghem Park in Brussels, Belgium. The park is near the city center of Brussels, centrally located at the foot of the Atomium on the Heysel plateau.

The CORE Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.