CORE Festival is a two-day festival that combines Electronic Music and Rock. It’s essentially a combination of Tomorrowland (which is produced by the same group, and Rock Werchter Festival. CORE Festival 2024 tickets are always in demand.
The expected CORE Festival 2024 dates are May 25 - 26, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, ao check back for updates.
The CORE Festival is located at Osseghem Park In Brussels, Belgium.
The previous CORE Festival lineup had Angèle, Moderat, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge, alt-J, Pusha T, Goldband, Masego, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Channel Tres, The Blessed Madonna, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, KOKOROKO, JPEGMAFIA and more.
The festival starts at 12:00 and ends at 01:00, both on Saturday and Sunday. The entrance closes at 00:00.
Check back for updates and predictions on the best CORE Festival lineup rumors.
