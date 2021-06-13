CRSSD Festival Fall 2021 is an electronic music festival in San Diego, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music! It's also called CRSSDtember because of its dates.

CRSSD Festival Fall 2021 tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 14 at 11:00 AM PST. Hit the CRSSD Festival Fall tickets section below for details and access to passes. Check back for updates!

There's also an August version of CRSSD Festival here.

The CRSSD Festival Fall lineup is out! Kaytranada, Camelphat, Anna, Kölsch, Zhu and Hot Since 82, Sven Väth, will headline. Flying Lotus, Jamie Jones, Jon Hopkins, Carl Craig, The Midnight and Chris Lorenzo also top the lineup. Hit the CRSSD Festival Fall 2021 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will perform.

The official CRSSD Festival Fall 2021 dates are Sept. 25 - 26. This has been confirmed on the CRSSD Festival website.

There are multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and -up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

The last CRSSD Festival lineup included Chris Lake, Gesaffelstein, Nora En Pure, Patrick Topping, Carl Cox AND Charlotte de Witte, Rüfüs Du Sol, 2manydjs and more.

The CRSSD Festival Fall 2021 lineup and CRSSD Festival Fall tickets are below!

CRSSD Festival Fall 2021 Media What are you gonna wear to CRSSD Festival Fall 2021? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > CRSSD Festival Fall 2021 will be like this Check the status of CRSSD Festival Fall 2021 tickets SEE TICKETS > The CRSSD Fall 2021 dates are Sept. 26 - 27 CRSSD Festival Fall 2021 will bring a fresh batch of artists Chec the status of the CRSSD Festival Fall 2021 lineup SEE LINEUP > CRSSD Festival Fall 2021 vibes

CRSSD Festival Fall 2021 Schedule



The CRSSD Festival Fall 2021 schedule will be posted here when it's announced.