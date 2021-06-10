CRSSD Festival 2021 is an electronic music festival in San Diego, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music!

An initial CRSSD Festival lineup is out! Fisher, Lane 8, Nora En Pure, MK, Felix Da Housecat, Francesco Lombardo top the list. More names will be announced, so check back for updates. Hit the CRSSD Festival 2021 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

You still have options to get CRSSD Festival 2021 tickets. Hit the CRSSD Festival tickets below for more details and access to passes.

The CRSSD Festival 2021 dates are August 7 - 8, and the event is Day.MVS. It’s happening in San Diego at Waterfront Park, and is a 21+ show.

You can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and -up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

The last CRSSD Festival lineup includeds Chris Lake, Gesaffelstein, Nora En Pure, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Rüfüs Du Sol, 2manydjs and more.

The CRSSD Festival 2021 lineup and CRSSD Festival tickets are below!

CRSSD Festival 2021 Media What are you gonna wear to CRSSD Festival 2021? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Check the status CRSSD Festival 2021 tickets SEE TICKETS > The 2021 CRSSD Festival will be a new year with a fresh batch of artists Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music at CRSSD Festival 2021 SEE LINEUP > CRSSD Festival 2021 will be like this

CRSSD Festival 2021 Schedule



The CRSSD Festival schedule will be posted here when its announced.