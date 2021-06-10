CRSSD Festival 2021 is an electronic music festival in San Diego, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music!
An initial CRSSD Festival lineup is out! Fisher, Lane 8, Nora En Pure, MK, Felix Da Housecat, Francesco Lombardo top the list. More names will be announced, so check back for updates. Hit the CRSSD Festival 2021 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.
