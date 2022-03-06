     
 
CRSSD Festival Fall 2022
Start Date: September 24
End Date: September 25
San Diego, California, USA
 
 

CRSSD Festival Fall 2022 is an electronic music festival in San Diego, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music! It's also called CRSSDtember because of its dates.

 

CRSSD Festival Fall 2022 tickets are not on sale. Hit the CRSSD Festival Fall tickets section below for details and access to passes. Check back for updates!

 

The CRSSD Festival Fall lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the CRSSD Festival Fall 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will perform.

 

The expected CRSSD Festival Fall 2022 dates are Sept. 24 - 25. These dates haven't been confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

There are multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

 

The last CRSSD Festival lineup included Kaytranada, Camelphat, Anna, Kölsch, Zhu, Hot Since 82, Sven Väth, Flying Lotus, Jamie Jones, Jon Hopkins, Carl Craig, The Midnight and Chris Lorenzo and more.

 

There's also a Spring version of CRSSD Festival here.

 

The CRSSD Festival Fall 2022 lineup and CRSSD Festival Fall tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

The last CRSSD Festival lineup included Kaytranada, Camelphat, Anna, Kölsch, Zhu, Hot Since 82, Sven Väth, Flying Lotus, Jamie Jones, Jon Hopkins, Carl Craig, The Midnight and Chris Lorenzo and more.

 

