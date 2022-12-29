CRSSD Festival 2022 is an electronic music festival in San Diego, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music!

There's also a September version known as CRSSD Festival Fall here.

The CRSSD Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the CRSSD Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for updates.

CRSSD Festival 2022 tickets are not on sale yet. . Hit the CRSSD Festival tickets below for more details and access to passes. Check back for updates.

The CRSSD Festival 2022 dates are March 5 - 6. It’s happening in San Diego at Waterfront Park, and is a 21+ show. This has been confirmed on the CRSSD Festival website.

You can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and -up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

The last CRSSD Festival lineup had Fisher, Lane 8, Nora En Pure, MK, Felix Da Housecat, Francesco Lombardo and more.

The CRSSD Festival 2022 lineup and CRSSD Festival tickets are below!

CRSSD Festival 2022 Schedule



The CRSSD Festival schedule will be posted here when its announced.