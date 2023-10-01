     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE        
 
 
 
 
   
Chasing Summer 2023
Start Date: July 29
End Date: July 30
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
 
 

Chasing Summer 2023 is the largest EDM event in Western Canada! It happens in Calgary with trap music, bass music, house, and more.

 

Chasing Summer 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Chasing Summer tickets farther below for details and access to passes.

 

CHASING SUMMER TICKETS

 

The Chasing Summer 2023 lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Chasing Summer 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete rundown on who's performing.

 

The expected 2023 Chasing Summer 2023 dates are July 29 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates havn't been confirmed, so check for updates.

 

The last Chasing Summer lineup had Excision, Armin van Buuren, Loud Luxury Fisher, DJ Diesel (Shaq), Malaa, Andrew Rayel, Cosmic Gate and more.

 

Chasing Summer 2023 lineup and Chasing Summer 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Chasing Summer tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

CHASING SUMMER TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Chasing Summer 2023 Media

 

 

2023 Chasing Summer tickets

 

Check the status of 2023 Chasing Summer tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

Chasing Summer 2023 will be like this

 

 

2023 Chasing Summer dates

 

The expected 2023 Chasing Summer dates are July 29 - 30

 

 

 

 

Chasing Summer 2023 can be the time of your life

 

 

Chasing Summer 2023

 

You should get your festfam together for Chasing Summer 2023

 

 

2023 Chasing Summer

 

Chasing Summer 2023 could be your best festival weekend of the year

 

 

Chasing Summer

 

Chasing Summer is your chance to get your festfam together!

 

 

Chasing Summer 2023

 

Chasing Summer 2023 is gonna get HOT

 

 

Chasing Summer 2023

 

Chasing Summer 2023 is your chance to get down!

 

 

Chasing Summer 2023

 

Check back for updates on the 2023 Chasing Summer lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

Chasing Summer Lineup 2023

 

The Chasing Summer lineup for 2023 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

CHASING SUMMER TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Chasing Summer lineup

 

The previous Chasing Summer lineup had Excision, Armin van Buuren, Loud Luxury Fisher, DJ Diesel (Shaq), Malaa, Andrew Rayel, Cosmic Gate and more.

   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2023! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2023. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     