Chasing Summer 2023 is the largest EDM event in Western Canada! It happens in Calgary with trap music, bass music, house, and more.

Chasing Summer 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Chasing Summer tickets farther below for details and access to passes.

The Chasing Summer 2023 lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Chasing Summer 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete rundown on who's performing.

The expected 2023 Chasing Summer 2023 dates are July 29 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates havn't been confirmed, so check for updates.

The last Chasing Summer lineup had Excision, Armin van Buuren, Loud Luxury Fisher, DJ Diesel (Shaq), Malaa, Andrew Rayel, Cosmic Gate and more.

Chasing Summer 2023 lineup and Chasing Summer 2023 tickets are below!

The expected 2023 Chasing Summer dates are July 29 - 30