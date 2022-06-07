Coachella 2022 is a go! It's has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. Coachella has grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year.

If you've already bought Coachella 2020 tickets, they're still good for the new dates. If you're digging the new dates and want to go ... you still have options to buy tickets for the new dates. Hit the Coachella tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The confirmed Coachella 2022 dates are April 15 - 17 and April 22 - 24. This has been confirmed on the Coachella website.

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

Check out Coachella camping options for car camping, tent camping or camping in style.

The last Coachella lineup would have had Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Flume, Lana Del Rey, Run the Jewels, Thom Yorke, Lil Uzi Vert and more if the event had happened. Hit the Coachella lineup section farther below to see who's performing.

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest.

The Coachella 2022 lineup and Coachella 2022 tickets are below!