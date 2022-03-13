     
 
Hangout Fest 2022
Start Date: May 20
End Date: May 22
Gulf Shores, Alabama, USA
 

Hangout Fest 2022 features a lineup of great indie rock, hip-hop and electronic music! You can soak up the sun while you listen to great music on a great beach in the Gulf of Mexico! Hangout Fest also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.

 

The Hangout Fest 2022 dates right now are listed as May 20 -22, but these dates aren't locked in yet. Festival organizers are still looking at options for making this year's Hangout Fest a reality. What happens this year could potentially affect what happens in 2022, consider May 20 - 22 tentative until confirmed.

 

Hangout Fest 2022 tickets are not on sale yet. There are usually options for General Admission, VIP and Super VIP tickets. Hit the Hangout Fest tickets section below to see prices and get access to passes.

 

Music isn't all Hangout Fest has to offer though ... there's things you'll find at most big festivals these days like yoga, tantalizing food options to trigger your bliss index, art and more. There's VIP pools where you can see the Main Stage + hammocks on the beach!

 

Check out Hammock Beach to chill, Malibu Beach House will have DJs, The Roller Disco promises to be gaffe-prone fun, Monster Energy Beach Club combines pool action with live DJs, and there's even a tropical spa to recharge & rejuvenate. If you can't get relaxed at Hangout Fest you just aren't trying!

 

The last Hangout Fest lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Lana Del Rey, Cage The Elephant, Illenium, RL Grime, Jhené Aiko, The Head and The Heart and more, if the festival had happened. Check back for updates on when the Hangout Fest 2022 lineup will be announced!

 

Hangout Fest is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Coachella.

 

The Hangout Fest 2022 lineup and Hangout Fest 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Hangout Fest tickets are not on sale yet. There are usually options for General Admission, VIP and Super VIP tickets.

 

 

Hangout Fest Lineup

 

The Hangout Fest 2022 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

The previous Hangout Fest lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Lana Del Rey, Cage The Elephant, Illenium, RL Grime, Jhené Aiko, The Head and The Heart and more, if the festival had happened.

 

