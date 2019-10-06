     
 
     FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE     SEARCH
 
 
NEWS   MUSIC   FILM   2019   2019    
 
USA   CANADA   UNITED KINGDOM   AUSTRALIA   EUROPE   ASIA
 
     
   
Dancefestopia 2019
Start Date: September 5
End Date: September 8
Kansas City, Missouri
USA
 
 
 

Dancefestopia 2019 brings the lower Midwest a groove that they call the "Midwest's Ultimate Dance Music Festival, " with a lineup in that focuses on quality acts over big name headliners.

 

Dancefestopia tickets have been announced!

 

The Dancefestopia dates are September 5 - 8, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates!

 

The Dancefestopia 2019 lineup and Dancefestopia 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Dancefestopia 2019 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Dancefestopia updates for 2019 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dancefestopia 2019 MEDIA

Dancefestopia 2019

The official Dancefestopia 2019 dates are September 5 - 8

 

Dancefestopia 2019

Check back for updates on Dancefestopia 2019 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

Dancefestopia 2019

Who do you want in the Dancefestopia 2019 lineup? TELL US >

 

Dancefestopia 2019 will be like this

 

Dancefestopia 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Check back for updates on the Dancefestopia 2019 lineup! SEE LINEUP >

 

Dancefestopia 2019

Dancefestopia is always an adventure

 


It's time to get excited for the Dancefestopia 2019! Get your crew together!

 

 

 

 

Dancefestopia 2019 tickets are not on sale.Tickets & camping will go on sale on Black Friday for four days at 70% regular prices for $99! Ticket sales start at 12:00AM CST Black Friday (11/23) and end at 11:59pm CST on Cyber Monday (11/26).

 

 

 

 

 

Dancefestopia 2019 Lineup

Dancefestopia 2019 Lineup

The Dancefestopia lineup for 2019 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want to see in the Dancefestopia lineup?
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
     
   
     
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
 
Our guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
     
  USA  
     
  CANADA  
     
  UK  
     
  EUROPE  
     
  AUSTRALIA  
     
  ASIA  
     
  2019  
     
  2019  
     
 

 

SHOP FESTIVAL WEAR >

  
     
  Spacelab Store  
     
   
     
  WOMENS  
     
  MENS  
     
  RAVE  
     
  FESTIVAL ESSENTIALS  
     
 
VISIT OUR STORE
 
     
   
     
  Festival News  
 
 
The TOMORROWLAND WINTER 2019 Trailer Is Out & Registration Is Open
 
The HOLY SHIP Theme Nights Are Out!
 
The OUTSIDE LANDS 2019 Dates Are Confirmed!
 
The BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 Dates Are Confirmed!
 
 
 


 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2019. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM RSS ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE   MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
FILM        
2019        
         
 
     
 
     