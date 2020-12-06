     
 
Dancefestopia 2020
Start Date: September 10
End Date: September 13
Kansas City, Missouri
USA
 
 
 

Dancefestopia 2020 tickets are on sale! Hit the ticket section below for details & access to tickets!

 

Dancefestopia 2020 brings the lower Midwest a groove that they call the "Midwest's Ultimate Dance Music Festival, " with a lineup in that focuses on quality acts over big name headliners.

 

The CONFIRMED Dancefestopia 2020 dates are September 10 - 13. This has been confirmed in a tweet from the festival and via the festival web site. Plus they've already established the #DFT2020 hashtag on the Dancefestopia Twitter.

 

New for 2020: Wednesday arrival so that you can get in and get your camping gig going and hang with your neighbors and party!

 

The last Dancefestopia lineup had Alison Wonderland, Ganja White Night, Rusko, RL Grime, Liquid Stranger, Kayzo and more.

 

The idea of an Emerald City is what Dancefestopia is built on — where there's no separation of Forest and Field camping, and the music is a utopian ideal what an electronic dance music festival can be. A truly magical weekend. The Dancefestopia location is just south of Kansas City, in La Cygne.

 

The Dancefestopia 2020 lineup and Dancefestopia 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Dancefestopia 2020 tickets are on sale starting Nov 29th at 12:01am - Dec 2nd at 11:59pm! Weekend GA , VIP and Super VIP tickets and Camping are available at the link below!

 

 

What are you gonna wear to Dancefestopia 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials!

 

 

Dancefestopia 2020 is a chance to get your festfam together

 

 

Dancefestopia 2020 dates have been signed, sealed and delivered

 

 

Dancefestopia 2020 is your chance to get your squad back together

 

 

You can visit Emerald City at Dancefestopia 2020

 

 

The expected 2020 Dancefestopia dates are September 3 - 6

 

 

 

Check back for updates on the Dancefestopia 2020 lineup

 

 

You should get your festfam together for Dancefestopia

 

 

Check back for updates on Dancefestopia 2020 tickets

 

 

 

 

Dancefestopia 2020 Schedule

 

The Dancefestopia schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Dancefestopia 2020 Lineup

 

The Dancefestopia lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

 

