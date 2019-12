Dancefestopia 2020 tickets are on sale! Hit the ticket section below for details & access to tickets!

Dancefestopia 2020 brings the lower Midwest a groove that they call the "Midwest's Ultimate Dance Music Festival, " with a lineup in that focuses on quality acts over big name headliners.

The CONFIRMED Dancefestopia 2020 dates are September 10 - 13. This has been confirmed in a tweet from the festival and via the festival web site. Plus they've already established the #DFT2020 hashtag on the Dancefestopia Twitter.

New for 2020: Wednesday arrival so that you can get in and get your camping gig going and hang with your neighbors and party!

The last Dancefestopia lineup had Alison Wonderland, Ganja White Night, Rusko, RL Grime, Liquid Stranger, Kayzo and more.

The idea of an Emerald City is what Dancefestopia is built on — where there's no separation of Forest and Field camping, and the music is a utopian ideal what an electronic dance music festival can be. A truly magical weekend. The Dancefestopia location is just south of Kansas City, in La Cygne.

The Dancefestopia 2020 lineup and Dancefestopia 2020 tickets are below!

The Dancefestopia schedule will be posted here when it's announced.