brings the lower Midwest a groove that they call the "Midwest's Ultimate Dance Music Festival," with a lineup that focuses on quality acts over big name headliners.
The CONFIRMED
are September 10 - 13. This has been Dancefestopia 2020 dates confirmed in a tweet from the festival and via the festival web site. Plus they've already established the #DFT2020 hashtag on the Dancefestopia Twitter.
New for 2020: Wednesday arrival so that you can get in and get your camping gig going and hang with your neighbors and party!
Dancefestopia lineup had Alison Wonderland, Ganja White Night, Rusko, RL Grime, Liquid Stranger, Kayzo and more.
The idea of an Emerald City is what Dancefestopia is built on — where there's no separation of Forest and Field camping, and the music is a utopian ideal what an electronic dance music festival can be. A truly magical weekend. The
Dancefestopia location is just south of Kansas City, in La Cygne.
Dancefestopia 2020 tickets and Dancefestopia 2020 lineup are below!
Dancefestopia 2020 tickets are on sale starting Nov 29th at 12:01am - Dec 2nd at 11:59pm! Weekend GA , VIP and Super VIP tickets and Camping are available at the link below!
The expected 2020 Dancefestopia dates are September 3 - 6
Check back for updates on the Dancefestopia 2020 lineup
Check back for updates on Dancefestopia 2020 tickets
The Dancefestopia schedule will be posted here when it's announced.
The Dancefestopia lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!