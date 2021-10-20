Dancefestopia 2021 tickets are on sale! Weekend GA , VIP and Super VIP tickets and Camping are available. The layaway plan ends on Oct. 30th, so hit the ticket section below for details & access to Dancefestopia tickets.

Dancefestopia 2021 brings the lower Midwest a groove that they call the "Midwest's Ultimate Dance Music Festival," with a lineup in that focuses on quality acts over big name headliners.

The Dancefestopia 2021 lineup has Zeds Dead, Rezz, 12th Planet, Boogie T, Borgore, Lane 8, Subtronics and more! Hit the Dancefestopia lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who's perfoming.

The official Dancefestopia 2021 dates are September 9 - 12. This has been confirmed on the Dancefestopia website.

The idea of an Emerald City is what Dancefestopia is built on — where there's no separation of Forest and Field camping, and the music is a utopian ideal what an electronic dance music festival can be. A truly magical weekend. The Dancefestopia location is just south of Kansas City, in La Cygne.

The previous Dancefestopia lineup had Alison Wonderland, Ganja White Night, Rusko, RL Grime, Liquid Stranger, Kayzo and more.

Dancefestopia 2021 Tickets Dancefestopia 2021 tickets are already on sale! Weekend GA , VIP and Super VIP tickets and Camping are available. There's a nine-part layaway plan that ends on Friday, Oct 30th, so hit the tickets button below if you want to get in. You can get a three-day pass starting at just $22 per ticket. Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets: DANCEFESTOPIA TICKETS

The Dancefestopia schedule will be posted here when it's announced.