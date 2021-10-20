The idea of an Emerald City is what Dancefestopia is built on — where there's no separation of Forest and Field camping, and the music is a utopian ideal what an electronic dance music festival can be. A truly magical weekend. The Dancefestopia location is just south of Kansas City, in La Cygne.
The previous Dancefestopia lineup had Alison Wonderland, Ganja White Night, Rusko, RL Grime, Liquid Stranger, Kayzo and more.
Dancefestopia 2021 tickets are already on sale! Weekend GA , VIP and Super VIP tickets and Camping are available. There's a nine-part layaway plan that ends on Friday, Oct 30th, so hit the tickets button below if you want to get in.
You can get a three-day pass starting at just $22 per ticket.
Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets: