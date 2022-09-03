     
 
Dancefestopia 2022
Start Date: September 6
End Date: September 11
Kansas City, Missouri
USA
 
 

Dancefestopia 2022 brings the lower Midwest a groove that they call the "Midwest's Ultimate Dance Music Festival," with a lineup in that focuses on quality acts over big name headliners.

 

Dancefestopia tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the ticket section below for details & access to Dancefestopia 2022 tickets.

 

The Dancefestopia schedule is out! Hit the Schedule section farther below to see who's performing when and on what day.

 

Dancefestopia lineup is out with Seven Lions presents Phelia, Ganja White Night, Louis The Child, deadmau5, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Troyboi, Said The Sky, Atliens and Midnight Tyrannosaurus and more. Hit the Dancefestopia 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who's perfoming.

 

The official Dancefestopia 2022 dates are September 6 - 11. This has been confirmed on the Dancefestopia website.

 

The idea of an Emerald City is what Dancefestopia is built on — where there's no separation of Forest and Field camping, and the music is a utopian ideal what an electronic dance music festival can be. A truly magical weekend. The Dancefestopia location is just south of Kansas City, in La Cygne.

 

The previous Dancefestopia lineup had GRiZ, Zedd Dead, Rezz, 12th Planet, Boogie T, Borgore, G Jones, Jai Wolf, Lane 8, Peekaboo, Riot Ten, Subtronics, Adventure Club and more.

 

The Dancefestopia 2022 lineup and Dancefestopia 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

The Dancefestopia lineup for 2022! Seven Lions presents Phelia, Ganja White Night, Louis The Child, deadmau5, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Troyboi, Said The Sky, Atliens and Midnight Tyrannosaurus top the lineup.

 

 

