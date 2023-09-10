Dancefestopia 2023 brings the lower Midwest a groove that they call the "Midwest's Ultimate Dance Music Festival," with a lineup in that focuses on quality acts over big name headliners.

Dancefestopia tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the ticket section below for details & access to Dancefestopia 2023 tickets.

Dancefestopia lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Dancefestopia 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who's perfoming. Check back for updates.

The expected Dancefestopia 2023 dates are September 5 - 10, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check for updates.

The idea of an Emerald City is what Dancefestopia is built on — where there's no separation of Forest and Field camping, and the music is a utopian ideal what an electronic dance music festival can be. A truly magical weekend. The Dancefestopia location is just south of Kansas City, in La Cygne.

The previous Dancefestopia lineup had Seven Lions presents Phelia, Ganja White Night, Louis The Child, deadmau5, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Troyboi, Said The Sky, Atliens and Midnight Tyrannosaurus and more.

The Dancefestopia 2023 lineup and Dancefestopia 2023 tickets are below!

Dancefestopia 2023 Tickets Dancefestopia 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets: DANCEFESTOPIA TICKETS

Dancefestopia 2023 Schedule



The Dancefestopia schedule will be posted here when it's announced.