Das Energi Festival 2022 has Trance, House, EDM, Trap Music, Dubstep, and more at The Saltair in Salt Lake City!

The Das Energi Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Das Energi Festival 2022 lineup section farther below to see the latest anouncements. Check back for updates.

Das Energi Festival tickets are not on sale yet. Passes are usually available as General Admission and VIP tickets. You can also get lockers. Hit the 2022 Das Energi Festival tickets section below for details on tickets and access to passes.

The official Das Energi Festival 2022 dates are Aug. 12 - 13. This has been confirmed on the Das Energi Festival website. This year Das Energi is celebrating the ten year anniversary of the festival.

The last Das Energi Festival lineup had Illenium, LSDream, Claude Von Stroke, Ganja White Night, Kaskade and more.

Das Energi Festival has in the past featured three stages: Energi Field, Synergy Station and Galactic Flats. Last year there was a new main stage design for Energi Field.

The Das Energi Festival 2022 lineup and Das Energi Festival 2022 tickets are below!

Das Energi Festival 2022 Schedule

The Das Energi Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.