Das Energi Festival 2023
Start Date: August 11
End Date: August 12
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
 
 

Das Energi Festival 2023 has Trance, House, EDM, Trap Music, Dubstep, and more at The Saltair in Salt Lake City!

 

Das Energi Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Das Energi Festival 2023 tickets section below for details on tickets and access to passes.

 

The Das Energi Festival lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Das Energi Festival 2023 lineup section farther below to see a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

The expected Das Energi Festival 2023 dates are Aug. 11 - 12, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

The previous Das Energi Festival lineup had deadmau5, Excision, Louis The Child, Subtronics, Nostalgix, Moonchiild, Jai Wolf, Kill Script and more.

 

Das Energi Festival has in the past featured three stages: Energi Field, Synergy Station and Galactic Flats. Last year there was a new main stage design for Energi Field.

 

The Das Energi Festival 2023 lineup and Das Energi Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Das Energi Festival 2023 Schedule

 

The Das Energi Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Das Energi Festival Lineup 2023

 

The Das Energi Festival lineup will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

The previous Das Energi Festival lineup had deadmau5, Excision, Louis The Child, Subtronics, Nostalgix, Moonchiild, Jai Wolf, Kill Script and more.
   
 
