Das Energi Festival 2023 has Trance, House, EDM, Trap Music, Dubstep, and more at The Saltair in Salt Lake City!

Das Energi Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Das Energi Festival 2023 tickets section below for details on tickets and access to passes.

The Das Energi Festival lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Das Energi Festival 2023 lineup section farther below to see a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

The expected Das Energi Festival 2023 dates are Aug. 11 - 12, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The previous Das Energi Festival lineup had deadmau5, Excision, Louis The Child, Subtronics, Nostalgix, Moonchiild, Jai Wolf, Kill Script and more.

Das Energi Festival has in the past featured three stages: Energi Field, Synergy Station and Galactic Flats. Last year there was a new main stage design for Energi Field.

The Das Energi Festival 2023 lineup and Das Energi Festival 2023 tickets are below!

Das Energi Festival 2023 Media

What are you gonna wear to Das Energi 2023? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Check the status of Das Energi Festival 2023 tickets SEE TICKETS > Das Energi Festival map of the venue from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out Check the status of 2023 Das Energi Festival tickets SEE TICKETS > Das Energi Festival 2023 sunsets will be intense Das Energi Festival 2023 vibes Das Energi Festival 2023 will be like this Check the status of the Das Energi Festival 2023 lineup SEE LINEUP > The expected Das Energi Festival 2023 dates are August 11 - 12 Das Energi Festival 2023 will have a lineup of Trance, House, EDM, Trap Music, Dubstep, and more Das Energi Festival has in the past featured three stages: Energi Field, Synergy Station and Galactic Flats Das Energi Festival 2023 will be a wild time Das Energi Festival usually happens at The Saltair in Salt Lake City Das Energi Festival 2023 will offer sublime sunsets Das Energi Festival 2023 Schedule

The Das Energi Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.