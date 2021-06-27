     
 
Start Date: June 24
End Date: June 25
Long Beach, California, USA
 
 

Day Trip Festival 2023 has House Music at Queen Mary Waterfront in Long Beach California! Check out multiple stages and good vibes on the ocean & in the sun.

 

The expected Day Trip Festival 2023 dates are June 24 - 25, if the festival continues on the same weekend that it usually happens on. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

We do know that Day Trip Festival will happen again in 2023, this has been confirmed on Twitter.

 

Day Trip Festival 2023 tickets are not on sale. General Admission & VIP tickets are available. Hit the Day Trip Festival button below for details & access to tickets.

 

Day Trip Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the the Day Trip Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The previous Day Trip Festival lineup had Bob Moses, Armand Van Helden, Dennis Ferrer, Chris Lorenzo, Fisher and more.

 

Day Trip Festival Schedule 2023

 

The Day Trip Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

Day Trip Festival Lineup 2023

 

The Day Trip Festival lineup for 2023 hasn't been anounced yet. Check back for updates.

 

Day Trip Festival lineup 2023

 

The Day Trip Festival lineup for 2022 had Bob Moses, Armand Van Helden, Dennis Ferrer, Chris Lorenzo, Fisher and more.

   
 
